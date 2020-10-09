Allen (elbow) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Atlanta's secondary will get both of Allen and Keanu Neal (hamstring) back Week 5, though both safeties were limited in Friday's practice. While looking to secure the Falcons' first win of 2020, Allen will focus on containing Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers.
