Allen signed his restricted free agent tender Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

On the eve of Falcons mandatory minicamp, Allen agreed to the restricted tender that Atlanta extended to him in March. After resisting commitment to the offer for three months in hopes of receiving a long-term contract from the team, the 26-year-old safety ended the standoff. Although he will be playing under the tenuous nature of a one-year contract, Allen's payout more than quadrupled in value, as he will now be making $2.9 million compared to his previous salary of $615,000.

