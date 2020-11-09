Allen collected one tackle, adding an interception for a 19-yard return during Sunday's 34-27 win against Denver.
The Broncos offense had a chance to close Atlanta's lead to one possession when it took over from its own 15-yard line at the 9:36 mark of the fourth quarter, but Allen intercepted sophomore signal-caller Drew Lock on the very first play of the drive. With his lengthy return, Allen set up the Falcons to bolster the team's lead to three scores two plays later by virtue of a four-yard Todd Gurley TD romp. The impressive Week 9 performance provides Allen with his first takeaway of the 2020 campaign after he registered two interceptions in 16 games played a year ago.
