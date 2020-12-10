Allen (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Allen played 50 defensive snaps before being forced to exit Atlanta's Week 13 loss to New Orleans, collecting a total of three tackles. The Falcons' secondary did not fare particularly well during the divisional loss, surrendering two TD passes to Taysom Hill after he failed to throw even one over his first two career QB starts Weeks 11 and 12. Sharrod Neasman stepped in at free safety to finish out the game in Allen's place, and he'd remain the presumed replacement heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers.
