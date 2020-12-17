Allen (concussion) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The defensive captain missed his third game of the season Week 14, having suffered a head injury during a divisional loss to the Saints in Atlanta's preceding outing. Allen remains in concussion protocol, and he's been labeled a DNP in four consecutive practice sessions. There will have to be clear improvement to his status if Allen is to pass league protocols in time for a Week 15 home game against Tampa Bay.
