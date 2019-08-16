Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Returns to action Thursday
Allen (Achilles) had two assisted tackles in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets.
Allen eased his way into training camp as he was recovering from a torn Achilles in Week 3 last season, but he started at safety Thursday and appears good to go. The 27-year-old started 45 of 48 games over his first three seasons and figures to play a significant role at the back end of the Falcons' secondary in 2019.
