Allen (Achilles) had two assisted tackles in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets.

Allen eased his way into training camp as he was recovering from a torn Achilles in Week 3 last season, but he started at safety Thursday and appears good to go. The 27-year-old started 45 of 48 games over his first three seasons and figures to play a significant role at the back end of the Falcons' secondary in 2019.

