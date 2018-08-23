Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Ruled out for Saturday's preseason affair
Allen has been ruled out of Saturday's preseason contest due to an undisclosed injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Although the Falcons didn't provide specific details pertaining to Allen's absence, the team is not believed to be concerned with his availability moving forward. Without an exhibition label, perhaps Allen would have suited up for the contest. Next week's practice report should clear things up.
