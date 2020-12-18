Allen (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Allen remains in the concussion protocol, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The defensive captain will miss his second straight game, and his fourth game of the season, as he works to attain full clearance.
