Allen, who registered five tackles, one pass deflection and an interception during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Buccaneers, closed out the 2020 season with 25 tackles, five pass deflections and two INTs in 12 games.

After missing 13 games in 2018 because of an Achilles tear, Allen proved capable of overcoming a late-season concussion to suit up for 12-plus contests in a second straight campaign. The veteran safety's two interceptions matched his total from a season ago, but an average of 2.1 tackles per game depleted his utility in IDP formats. He remained an integral defensive contributor by starting each time he was active this season, fielding an increased workload of 56.1 snaps per game after Damontae Kazee was placed on injured reserve Oct. 7 with a torn Achilles. The 29-year-old remains under contract with Atlanta through 2021 at a cap hit of $8.4 million, as the organization prepares to welcome a new general manager.