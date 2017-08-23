Play

Allen (shoulder) started but saw limited snaps in Sunday's preseason loss to the Steelers.

Allen injured his shoulder earlier in camp but was recovered enough to see the field with the first-team defense Sunday. He only played in six snaps, likely as a precaution to ensure his health for the regular season.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories