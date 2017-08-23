Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Sees limited action Sunday
Allen (shoulder) started but saw limited snaps in Sunday's preseason loss to the Steelers.
Allen injured his shoulder earlier in camp but was recovered enough to see the field with the first-team defense Sunday. He only played in six snaps, likely as a precaution to ensure his health for the regular season.
