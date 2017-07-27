Allen signed his exclusive-rights contract tender Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen has given the Falcons a presence at free safety they haven't had since Thomas DeCoud made the Pro Bowl in 2012, so his $615,000 salary charge is quite a bargain for the team. The third-year safety played the most defensive snaps on the Atlanta roster last season and, barring injury, that could very well be the case again in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories