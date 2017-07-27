Allen signed his exclusive-rights contract tender Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen has given the Falcons a presence at free safety they haven't had since Thomas DeCoud made the Pro Bowl in 2012, so his $615,000 salary charge is quite a bargain for the team. The third-year safety played the most defensive snaps on the Atlanta roster last season and, barring injury, that could very well be the case again in 2017.