Allen will start at strong safety for the Falcons, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It looked early as though Allen would play free safety and Damontae Kazee would move into strong safety, but that was not the case in Week 1 and doesn't appear to be in the conversation moving forward. Defensive coordinator Marquan Manuel also said that he will play in the box, suggesting he could be in line for a boost in tackles this season.