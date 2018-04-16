Allen signed an injury waiver Monday instead of agreeing to his $2.9 million restricted free agent tender, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. The decision allows him to immediately participate in organized team workouts, rather than holding out in hopes of expediting the process for a long-term contract extension with Atlanta.

After compiling six interceptions and 158 tackles as a starting safety for the Falcons' defense during the past three seasons, Allen was set to become a restricted free agent over the offseason. Atlanta decided to place a second-round tender on the 26-year-old safety in mid-March, but to this point the two sides have yet to agree to terms on a contract extending beyond the 2018 season. Allen is a vital cog to the young Falcons' secondary, but settlement on his compensation moving forward may be postponed until the team finds a way to lock up quarterback Matt Ryan to a multi-year extension.