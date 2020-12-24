Allen (concussion) was labeled as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The defensive captain has been ruled out for two consecutive games, having suffered a concussion in the second half of a Week 13 loss to New Orleans. Allen also missed time in September with an elbow injury, placing the 29-year-old at a total of four missed games this season. Sharrod Neasman is in line to record a third straight start at free safety if Allen is unable to rally in time to face Kansas City on Sunday.
