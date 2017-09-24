Allen is in the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the latter portion of Sunday's win over the Lions, Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen notched three tackles (two solo) during Sunday's tilt before heading to the sideline with concussion symptoms. If he's unable to clear the league's concussion protocol by Week 4's matchup against the Bills, Sharrod Neasman and Kemal Ishamel could be in line for additional snaps at safety.