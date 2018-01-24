Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Tackle numbers drop in third season
Allen recorded 54 total tackles (38 solo) in 15 games this season.
Coming off a 2016 campaign where he racked up 90 total tackles, it's safe to say that his defensive output was a disappointment this year. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, so while it seems likely he'll be in a Falcons jersey next season, his 2017 performance did little to solidify that possibility.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Posts team-high eight solo tackles Sunday•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Will not play against Bills•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Subject to concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Sees limited action Sunday•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...