Allen recorded 54 total tackles (38 solo) in 15 games this season.

Coming off a 2016 campaign where he racked up 90 total tackles, it's safe to say that his defensive output was a disappointment this year. He'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, so while it seems likely he'll be in a Falcons jersey next season, his 2017 performance did little to solidify that possibility.

