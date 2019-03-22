Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Taking strides in recovery
Allen (Achilles) returned to the practice field Thursday for speed and agility drills, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Allen suffered a torn Achilles during Atlanta's Week 3 loss to New Orleans, forcing a premature conclusion to his fifth pro campaign, and spelling disaster for a Falcons' secondary that had already seen Keanu Neal (knee) go down for the year during the season opener. The 27-year-old Allen racked up 90 tackles and two interceptions during the magical Super Bowl run of 2016, but with him inactive for 13 games in 2018 the defense limped to a 27th-place finish against the pass. The front office has already jettisoned a couple of defensive backs from the 2018 cast -- including Robert Alford and Brian Poole -- but with the incipient return of Allen and Neal to the active lineup, plus a potential addition or two to the secondary via the draft, Atlanta remains optimistic that a vast improvement could be in store for this unit.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Diagnosed with Achilles tear•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Exits game with leg injury•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Collects first interception of 2018•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Starting strong safety•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Back at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...