Allen (Achilles) returned to the practice field Thursday for speed and agility drills, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Allen suffered a torn Achilles during Atlanta's Week 3 loss to New Orleans, forcing a premature conclusion to his fifth pro campaign, and spelling disaster for a Falcons' secondary that had already seen Keanu Neal (knee) go down for the year during the season opener. The 27-year-old Allen racked up 90 tackles and two interceptions during the magical Super Bowl run of 2016, but with him inactive for 13 games in 2018 the defense limped to a 27th-place finish against the pass. The front office has already jettisoned a couple of defensive backs from the 2018 cast -- including Robert Alford and Brian Poole -- but with the incipient return of Allen and Neal to the active lineup, plus a potential addition or two to the secondary via the draft, Atlanta remains optimistic that a vast improvement could be in store for this unit.