Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Third-leading tackler in Week 5
Allen collected five solo tackles and three assists during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans.
The Falcons' defensive captain has recorded 22 tackles over the past three weeks, which is not always a positive indication of the defense's overall performance if the player in question plays safety. In Week 5, five of Allen's eight tackles came on gains of 20-plus yards for Houston, as Atlanta now ranks as the 12th-weakest defense in the NFL with 18 explosive pass plays allowed. The outlook doesn't get much brighter despite facing off against a rookie quarterback in Week 6, as Arizona's Kyler Murray is coming of a 253-yard passing and 91-yard rushing performance against the Bengals.
