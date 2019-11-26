Play

Allen had nine tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

The nine tackles set a season high for Allen as he continues to start and play an every-down role. The 27-year-old has 64 tackles (40 solo) and one interception through 11 games.

