Allen has undergone surgery to address a shoulder injury he played through during the end of the 2019 season, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The details of Allen's injury remains undisclosed, but his recovery timetable is expected to span multiple months. To the 28-year-old's credit, he was able to log a full 16-game slate despite playing through shoulder pain down the stretch, and his presence was key in Atlanta's pass defense coming together despite losing Keanu Neal (Achilles) to another early-season injury.