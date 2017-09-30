Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Will not play against Bills
Allen (concussion) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website reports.
Allen suffered a concussion in Week 3's win over the Lions, and has been unable to clear protocol. Look for Sharrod Neasman to fill in at free safety in the 25-year-old's absence, while Damontae Kazee should see an increased workload providing depth in the defensive backfield.
More News
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Subject to concussion protocol•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Sees limited action Sunday•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Signs exclusive-rights tender•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Playing well in OTAs•
-
Falcons' Ricardo Allen: Signs exclusive rights tender with Falcons•
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...