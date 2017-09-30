Allen (concussion) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official website reports.

Allen suffered a concussion in Week 3's win over the Lions, and has been unable to clear protocol. Look for Sharrod Neasman to fill in at free safety in the 25-year-old's absence, while Damontae Kazee should see an increased workload providing depth in the defensive backfield.