Allen (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Allen was concussed in the second half of last week's loss to the Saints and will miss at least one game as a result of that injury. Sharrod Neasman is the favorite to start at free safety in Allen's place after replacing him last week, while Allen will set his sights on passing the league's five-step concussion protocol in time to suit up in Week 15 against Tampa Bay.