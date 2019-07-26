Falcons' Richie Brown: Adds depth to Falcons' front seven

Brown signed a contract with Atlanta on Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Monday's season-ending injury to J.J. Wilcox (knee-ACL) persuaded coach Dan Quinn to shift Kemal Ishmael back to safety for the majority of his practice reps, leaving the linebacking corps devoid of reliable second-stringers. In response, Atlanta orchestrated the signings of Brown and Stephone Anthony, while releasing offensive lineman Lanard Bonner and placing defensive tackle Michael Bennett (ankle) on injured reserve. Brown has made stops in Tampa Bay and Carolina since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and last year had a stint on Atlanta's practice squad. The 25-year-old has yet to see action in a regular-season game, but was able to amass 211 combined tackles and eight sacks over his final two collegiate seasons with Mississippi State.

Our Latest Stories