Brown (undisclosed) cleared waivers Sunday and was placed on injured reserve by the Falcons.

Brown was brought in to add depth to a shallow linebacker corps, but he wasn't able to stay healthy during camp,either. The 25-year-old will remain on injured reserve unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Falcons.

