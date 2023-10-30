Grant recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.
Grant has recorded at least eight tackles and one pass defense in back-to-back games. He has 52 total stops through eight appearances, putting him on pace for a second consecutive 100-tackle season.
