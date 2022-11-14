Grant recorded eight tackles (three solo) and two pass deflections in Thursday's 25-15 loss to Carolina.

Grant was busy again Thursday, registering at least eight tackles for the third time this year while also playing a season-high 16 snaps on special teams. Additionally, the safety was able to get a finger on a couple passes, raising his pass deflection total to seven on the season. Grant has compiled 70 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions while playing in all 10 games this year.