Grant totaled seven tackles, two pass defenses and one interception during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Seahawks.
Grant sealed the Falcons' first win of the season with an interception in the red zone with under two minutes left. Across three appearances, the safety has 23 tackles (13 solo), three pass defenses and one interception.
