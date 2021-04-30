The Falcons selected Grant in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 40th overall.

Grant is the second safety off the board, landing in Atlanta after a brief trade back from the 35th pick. Grant (6-foot, 197 pounds) is light and tested unevenly as an athlete (4.57-second 40, 34.5-inch vertical, 129-inch broad jump) but he was a four-year contributor and three-year starter at UCF, where he posted big tackle numbers. His light frame suggests he'll do less work in the box at the NFL level, but wherever he lines up, he'll be on the IDP radar if he can compete for a starting role right away.