Grant recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Saints.

Grant played all put one defensive snap and recorded a team-high 10 tackles during his first game as a full-time starter. The second-year safety appeared in 16 games as a rookie, totaling 35 tackles, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across 257 defensive snaps, but he's set for an increased role in 2022 after beating out Dean Marlowe and Erik Harris for a starting gig.