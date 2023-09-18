Grant recorded four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 25-24 win over the Packers.

It wasn't a prolific day for Atlanta's defense, as the offense was on the field for most of the game (82 offensive snaps to just 50 defensive). However, Grant still made some nice open-field tackles in his finite role and is off to a strong start in 2023, totaling 11 tackles (six solo) and one pass defense while playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps.