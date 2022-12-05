Grant totaled nine tackles (four solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Steelers.

Grant finished second on the team in stops behind Rashaan Evans (15) and fell one short of his third double-digit tackle performance of the campaign. Across 13 appearances, the second-year safety has totaled 91 tackles, seven pass defenses and two interceptions while playing nearly every defensive snap.

