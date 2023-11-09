Grant (neck) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.
Grant tied for the team lead in defensive snaps at safety in Week 9, so it's not immediately obvious when he picked up the neck issue. Either way, he'll probably need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
