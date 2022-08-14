Grant played 12 defensive snaps but didn't record any counting stats during Friday's preseason loss to the Lions.
Grant drew the start at strong safety and played 12 snaps across two defensive possessions. The 2021 second-round pick appeared in 16 games as a rookie and totaled 35 tackles. He never settled into a starter's role last year, but with Atlanta in the midst of a rebuild, it appears he'll get a shot to seize a starting gig to start 2022.
More News
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Not on COVID-19 list anymore•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Put on COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Gets in full practice•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Not playing Sunday•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Dealing with ankle injury•