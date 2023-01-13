Grant posted 123 tackles (70 solo), seven pass defenses, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

After a modest rookie season, Grant, a 2021 second-round pick, won the starting free safety job during training camp and went on to submit his first 100-tackle campaign in 2022. He posted at least five stops in all but one game (Week 7 against Cincinnati) and notched his first two interceptions of his career. Grant has two years remaining on his rookie deal and figures to be a core piece of Atlanta's secondary in 2023.