Grant recorded a season-high 11 tackles, finishing second on the team behind Rashaan Evans (12), and notched his second interception of the campaign, which he returned for 10 yards. The second-year safety has flourished in his first season as a full-time starter, recording 62 tackles, five pass defenses and two interceptions across the first nine games of the campaign.