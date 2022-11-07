Grant recorded 11 tackles (five solo) and one interception during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Chargers.
Grant recorded a season-high 11 tackles, finishing second on the team behind Rashaan Evans (12), and notched his second interception of the campaign, which he returned for 10 yards. The second-year safety has flourished in his first season as a full-time starter, recording 62 tackles, five pass defenses and two interceptions across the first nine games of the campaign.
More News
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Seven tackles in Week 5•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Game-sealing interception•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Leads team with 10 tackles•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Plays 12 snaps in preseason opener•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Not on COVID-19 list anymore•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Put on COVID-19 list•