Grant recorded 11 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.

Grant posted a team- and season-high 11 tackles during the loss. The second-year starter has been overshadowed by newcomer Jessie Bates to start 2023, but Grant is coming off a 123-tackle season and already has 28 stops through four games this year. Grant's tackle numbers offer mangers with a solid fantasy floor, but he's yet to record a turnover this season. Last season, he had two picks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 17 games.