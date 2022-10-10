Grant recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay.
Grant burst onto the scene with 10 tackles during the season opener and has recorded at least five stops in each game since, giving him 35 total across five appearances. The 2021 second-round pick is flourishing in his first year as a full-time starter and will look to continue his hot start to the campaign against the 49ers in Week 6.
