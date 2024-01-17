Grant (neck) finished 2023 with 103 tackles (37 solo), six pass defenses, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 17 appearances.

Grant, a 2021 second-round pick, was a regular starter for a second straight season and has recorded back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns. In 2023, Grant notched his first three sacks of his career and recorded his third interception over the last two seasons. He lost some snaps over the final couple of weeks to DeMarcco Hellams but appeared in all 17 games and finished strong with a 10-tackle performance, including a sack, in Week 18. The addition of Jessie Bates didn't negatively impact Grant's production, and the duo figures to be back in 2024, though Grant is entering the final year of his rookie deal and may have to fend off Hellams for playing time.