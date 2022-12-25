Grant posted 10 tackles (seven solo) during Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens.
Grant led the team in stops and notched his third double-digit tackle performance of the campaign. The 2021 second-round pick has yet to miss a game this season, totaling a career-high 107 tackles, seven pass defenses and two interceptions in his first year as a full-time starter.
More News
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Nine tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Eight tackles, two pass deflections•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Season-high 11 stops in loss•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Seven tackles in Week 5•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Game-sealing interception•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Leads team with 10 tackles•