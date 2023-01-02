Grant posted nine tackles (four solo) and blocked a punt during Sunday's 20-19 win over Arizona.
Grant tied Isaiah Oliver with a team-high nine tackles and blocked a punt in the second quarter, which preluded a five-yard touchdown run from Cordarrelle Patterson. Across 16 games, Grant has accumulated 116 tackles, seven pass defenses and two interceptions while playing nearly every single defensive snap.
More News
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Team-high 10 tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Nine tackles in loss•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Eight tackles, two pass deflections•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Season-high 11 stops in loss•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Seven tackles in Week 5•
-
Falcons' Richie Grant: Game-sealing interception•