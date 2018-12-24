Ortiz hauled in his only target, picking up four receiving yards during Sunday's 24-10 win against the Panthers.

The 24-year-old fullback picked up his ninth career start Sunday, registering his third catch of the year late in the third quarter, as Matt Ryan found him for a four-yard gain on a drive that culminated in a 44-yard Mohamed Sanu touchdown catch. After beating out Daniel Marx and Luke McNitt for the starting role in training camp, Ortiz has been seldom utilized by the Falcons over the course of the season, playing on 11 percent of the team's offensive snaps and 17.9 percent of the special teams snaps. Ortiz and the Falcons wrap up a disappointing 2018 campaign against a Buccaneers defense that ranks 23rd in yards allowed per game (414.3) and 30th in scoring defense (28.7 points per game against).