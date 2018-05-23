Falcons' Ricky Ortiz: Getting opportunity with Atlanta
Ortiz signed a contract with the Falcons on Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Ortiz was recently let go by Baltimore after spending most of the 2017 season on injured reserve. In Atlanta, the Oregon State product will compete with two undrafted rookie fullbacks in Luke McNitt (Nebraska) and Daniel Marx (Stanford).
