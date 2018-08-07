Ortiz has been listed as the Falcons starting fullback on the unofficial depth chart for Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

As the old western adage goes, "this town ain't big enough for the both of us." The same almost certainly holds true for the Falcons' fullback competition, where Ricky Ortiz is now beginning to be a consistent presence on the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills. Stanford's Daniel Marx has already been eliminated from the mix, meaning Ortiz and Luke McNitt are the only fullbacks currently remaining on the roster -- with Ortiz being the man most likely to receive the starting nod for Friday's preseason opener in the Meadowlands.