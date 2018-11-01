Alford (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Alford popped up on the injury report for Atlanta's Wednesday practice session, having carried no designation heading into the team's Week 8 bye. If the veteran cornerback is unable to give it a go Sunday against Alex Smith and the Redskins' 26th-ranked pass offense (212.7 yards per game), rookie Isaiah Oliver will see a significant increase in his defensive snap count percentage of 18.3 percent.