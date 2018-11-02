Alford (ankle) did not participate in practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Alford was unable to partake in practice on his 30th birthday Thursday, casting doubt as to whether he will be able to extend his streak of 46 consecutive starts. Alford played through a bum ankle in Atlanta's Week 7 win over the Giants, but it remains to be seen if he'll active for Sunday's tilt against Washington. If the veteran cornerback is unable to go against Alex Smith and the Redskins' No. 26 passing attack, rookie Isaiah Oliver is slotted to make his second career start.

