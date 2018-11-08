Alford (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Alex Smith racked up 306 passing yards against the Falcons in Week 9, as Alford missed his first game of 2018 (in fact, his absence snapped a streak of 46 consecutive starts). Isaiah Oliver was exposed in Alford's stead, as Josh Doctson elevated over the rookie in the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown. Atlanta would rejoice if Alford proves healthy enough to return to the lineup against Cleveland, with Baker Mayfield coming off a 297-yard passing outing against the Chiefs in his last time out.

