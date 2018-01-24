Falcons' Robert Alford: Notches career-high 68 tackles in 2017
Alford's 68 total tackles (60 solo) were a career-high for the fifth-year defensive back.
He only had one interception this year, which is surprising considering he's had at least two interceptions in all four previous seasons. He's under contract for three more years, so he should continue to be a decent IDP option with between 50-70 expected tackles and the chance at a couple of interceptions.
