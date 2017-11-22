Alford posted 10 tackles (seven solo) and three pass breakups Monday against the Seahawks.

Alford has only posted more than three tackles three times this season, so this type of performance is unlikely to continue. It's more likely that he was just lined up against high-volume receivers and QB Russell Wilson who heaved the ball up 42 times Monday. It was a great performance, but it's tough to predict when the next one will be.