Falcons' Robert Alford: Ready to go Week 10
Alford (ankle) will suit up against the Browns on Sunday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Alford was a full participant in Friday's practice after having been limited to begin the week. The starting cornerback will return to Atlanta's lineup after missing last week's win over the Redskins, and will attempt to contain Baker Mayfield and the Browns on Sunday.
