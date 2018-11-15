Alford collected five tackles during Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.

The sixth-year defensive back has dealt with an ankle injury for the past two weeks, but his level of play overall this season has been well below par. Alford owns a season-long performance grade of 48.5 from Pro Football Focus, a career low for him, and easily the worst of any of the Falcons' top four cornerbacks. After Atlanta got diced up by Baker Mayfield on Sunday (85 percent completion rate, three passing touchdowns), Alford and the Falcons secondary look to get back on track in Week 11 facing Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' bottom five pass offense (194 yards per game).

More News
Our Latest Stories